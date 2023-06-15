

Robi Elite clients can avail up to 50pc discount at Lifeplus



Robi Elites can avail the discounts on healthcare services, appointments and consultation received from Lifeplus. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed recently between the companies in this regard, says a press release.



Robi elite subscribers would receive special discounts on diagnostics, video consultation, appointments, ambulance services and more from Lifeplus Bangladesh as part of the MoU.

To avail the offer, users need to REW< space >LBL01 and send to 1213 for a discount code; customers need to type in the discount code in the Lifeplus App. Further details can be found in the link: https://www.robi.com.bd/en/personal/robi-elite/elite-partners/lifeplus-bangladesh-ltd.



Lifeplus Bangladesh's Founder and CEO, Sakif Shamim; Head of Operations, Tanhar Islam; AGM, Ashif Ul Hossain; Assistant Manager, Md. Afjal Hossain; Labaid Cancer Hospital's COO, De George Noel Fernandes; Head of Business, Amitavo Bhattacharyya; Robi's General Manager, Loyalty & Rewards, Md. Faisal Imam; Manager, Loyalty & Rewards, Tasnia Afrin, Sheikh Shahrukh Hossain, Specialist, Loyalty& Rewards were present at the signing ceremony.



