

Women bosses in garment factories lead to high productivity: Study



The impact assessment which were conducted by the University of Oxford and BRAC JPG SPH on Better Work's Gender Equality and Returns (GEAR) program, funded by the European Union, were presented in Dhaka on Tuesday.



The assessment was conducted across 27 RMG factories in Dhaka and Chittagong and showcased strong impact of the GEAR program, particularly in improving line efficiency and increased gender equality.

GEAR partnered with Global apparel brands such as H&M, M&S, Levi's, Ralph Lauren, and VF Corporation to implement this program in their supplier factories and helped ensure the high completion and promotion rates. Over 600 female operators in 78 factories since 2016 with technical skills and skills required for supervisory roles, with nine out of ten participants completing the training program and two-thirds being promoted as supervisors. At supervisory level, trainees are earning 40 percent more than similar workers not selected as trainees, with potential for further promotions up the management ladder.



"GEAR trainees proved to be more effective as supervisors, with the lines managed by them being 4 percent more efficient, a gap that grows with supervisory experience," said the lead researcher of the study, Professor Christopher Woodruff, Development Economics, University of Oxford. "The implied cost savings exceed US$5,000 per line per year, or $100,000 for a factory with 20 lines."



Sewing operators on GEAR-trainee managed lines were also reported to have higher levels of well-being and more satisfactory working environments because supervisors were showing a more cooperative and supportive management style, according to the study.



The findings were presented by the lead researcher during the event, which was followed by panel discussions featuring industry and academia including Dr. Rubana Huq, Vice Chancellor, Asian University for Women and former President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA); Faisal Samad, Director, BGMEA; Mohammad Zahidullah, Chief Sustainability Officer, DBL; Prodip Gabriel, Social Program Manager, H&M and Md. Mahbub Ur Rahman, CEO, HSBC amongst others.



"We are happy to celebrate the success of this program which is a first critical step to create upward career opportunities for women in garment factories where they represent about 80% of the overall workforce. Having an adequately skilled labor force is critical to the continued growth of the industry which needs to tap into the broadest possible talent pool", said Wagner Albuquerque de Almeida, IFC Global Director for Manufacturing� Agribusiness, and Services.

