Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 June, 2023, 2:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bank accounts with over Tk 1cr further rises in March

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

The number of bank accounts in Bangladesh with more than Tk 1 crore in deposit increased further at the end of March 2023 though the country has been facing an economic crisis and inflationary pressure for quite some time.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the number of such bank accounts grew by 246 to reach 1,10,192 at the end of March  from 1,09,946 at the end of December 2022. The concentration of almost half of the deposited money in a small number of bank accounts reflects the growing economic inequality in the country. Out of the country's 14.11 crore bank accounts, more than 10 crore hold below Tk 5,000 each, according to the central bank data.

According to BB, the accounts holding more than Tk 1 crore represent less than 1 per cent of the total bank accounts but hold more than 40 per cent of the total deposited money. While bank accounts with more than Tk 1 crore continue to increase, bank deposits of poor and middle-income individuals have been declining due to the inflationary pressure.

The volume of money in the bank accounts with Tk 1 crore went up to Tk 6.90 lakh crore at the end of March 2023 from Tk 6.77 lakh crore at the end of December 2022. In contrast, the volume of deposits in poor's bank accounts went further down to Tk 213 crore from Tk 215 crore over the period.

The number of bank accounts with more than Tk 1 crore has long been growing without any break - from 75,563 at the of December 2018 to 1,01,976 at the end of December 2021, and then reaching 1,09,946 at the end of December 2022.

Noting that the country's economy has been mired in a host of problems such as rising inflation, growing external debt, dollar crisis, depleting foreign reserve, widening trade deficit and energy crisis, economists observed that these constraints have been squeezing investment opportunities for wealthy individuals, prompting them to keep their money in bank accounts.
According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, the overall inflation rate in the country in May hit decade-high 9.94 per cent as the prices of daily essentials continued to spiral up.

Besides, the central bank and the government have taken a number of measures to restrict imports of luxury goods and monitor overall imports in the wake of depleting foreign exchange reserve.

The restriction on imports might have curbed money laundering as launderers widely used the import process for the purpose. With reduced opportunities for money laundering and lower global demand for investments due to a worldwide economic slowdown, excess money is being held idle in bank accounts.

Furthermore, significant declines in investment opportunities on local market have likely contributed to the growth of deposits held by wealthy individuals. Former BB governor Salehuddin Ahmed expressed concern about the concentration of large deposits in a small number of bank accounts as it highlighted the growing economic inequality in the country.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Power sector fetches $30b foreign investment in last 13 years
FICCI for reducing corporate tax to avoid adverse effect
Smart network construction requires skilled manpower: Mannan
BD announces 10pc tax discount for rooftop gardening
BD signs $191m deal With WB for education, pandemic response
Proposals to buy 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG, 90,000 tonnes of fertilize, 12,500 tonnes sugar okayed
BRAC Bank's new Chair reinforces intent making better, bigger bank
OPPO at UEFA Champions League Final 2023


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in N'ganj
Razzaque for creating 200-300 mushroom entrepreneurs in every upazila
Man injured in Narayanganj TV blast dies
BB okays Digital Bank guideline
Electrician died from electrocution in Chandpur
Govt's knees start trembling after US imposes sanctions: Fakhrul
2 killed, 20 injured in Kushtia clash
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM
Tk 758crore realised as toll from Padma Bridge in a year
Two jailed for life in arms smuggling case
Most Read News
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Benefits of donating blood
Some ways of lessening heat wave impacts  
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
US sanctions: China supports Sheikh Hasina's position
RMG worker killed in road accident, highway blocked for 3 hrs
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
PM urges global community to invest in social justice for peaceful world
Employment for the youth is a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft