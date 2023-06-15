Bank accounts with over Tk 1cr further rises in March







According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the number of such bank accounts grew by 246 to reach 1,10,192 at the end of March from 1,09,946 at the end of December 2022. The concentration of almost half of the deposited money in a small number of bank accounts reflects the growing economic inequality in the country. Out of the country's 14.11 crore bank accounts, more than 10 crore hold below Tk 5,000 each, according to the central bank data.



According to BB, the accounts holding more than Tk 1 crore represent less than 1 per cent of the total bank accounts but hold more than 40 per cent of the total deposited money. While bank accounts with more than Tk 1 crore continue to increase, bank deposits of poor and middle-income individuals have been declining due to the inflationary pressure.

The volume of money in the bank accounts with Tk 1 crore went up to Tk 6.90 lakh crore at the end of March 2023 from Tk 6.77 lakh crore at the end of December 2022. In contrast, the volume of deposits in poor's bank accounts went further down to Tk 213 crore from Tk 215 crore over the period.



The number of bank accounts with more than Tk 1 crore has long been growing without any break - from 75,563 at the of December 2018 to 1,01,976 at the end of December 2021, and then reaching 1,09,946 at the end of December 2022.



Noting that the country's economy has been mired in a host of problems such as rising inflation, growing external debt, dollar crisis, depleting foreign reserve, widening trade deficit and energy crisis, economists observed that these constraints have been squeezing investment opportunities for wealthy individuals, prompting them to keep their money in bank accounts.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, the overall inflation rate in the country in May hit decade-high 9.94 per cent as the prices of daily essentials continued to spiral up.



Besides, the central bank and the government have taken a number of measures to restrict imports of luxury goods and monitor overall imports in the wake of depleting foreign exchange reserve.



The restriction on imports might have curbed money laundering as launderers widely used the import process for the purpose. With reduced opportunities for money laundering and lower global demand for investments due to a worldwide economic slowdown, excess money is being held idle in bank accounts.



