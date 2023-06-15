Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg



CHATTOGRAM, June 14: A week-long Mongolian Food Festival started at star hotel The Peninsula Chittagong with a grand arrangement of food of various flavors from the land-locked north-central Asian nation.Chittagong Chamber President Mahbubul Alam inaugurated the food festival as the chief guest on Tuesday. Local and foreign tourists and guests in Chattogram will get a great opportunity to experience traditional Mongolian food and cuisine under one roof at this food festival.General Manager of Peninsula Chittagong Sumedha Gunawardhana along with other department heads of Peninsula attended the inaugural ceremony with Chief Guest.During the week-long Mongolian Food Festival, guests can explore a menu that ranges from traditional Mongolian soups and stews to grilled meats and vegetables. The festival dinner buffet will have over 100 varied menus led by the Executive Chef of Peninsula Chittagong and his team of chefs.The Mongolian food festival will run till June 19. Cardholders of certain banks can enjoy the festival buffet with buy one get one free offer.