

GIB opens Shariah based term investment account Tahseen



Global Islami Bank (GIB) launched Shariah-based investment account 'Tahseen' to expand the income generating activities of small traders and low income groups. This banking service was inaugurated today through a ceremony at the bank's head office, says a press release.Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the bank inaugurated the banking service as the Chief Guest. Additional Managing Director Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, Divisional Heads from Head Office and other officials were present on the occasion.This special investment service has the facility of affordable and convenient repayment with the facility of getting the investment in the fastest time at a low profit rate.The main objective of 'Tahseen' investment project is to provide the maximum benefit of the government's poverty alleviation program and financial inclusion program by bringing the marginalized people under banking services.