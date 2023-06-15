City Bank holds it Extraordinary General Meeting



The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of City Bank was held over the virtual platform on Wednesday, says a press release.Aziz Al Kaiser, Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting. Vice Chairman Hossain Khaled; Directors Tabassum Kaiser, Savera H. Mahmood, Hossain Mehmood, Rajibul Huq Chowdhury, Syeda Shaireen Aziz, Rebecca Brosnan, Independent Director Matiul Islam Nowshad, MD and CEO Mashrur Arefin and a large number of shareholders and the Bank's senior officials also attended the meeting on the virtual platform.The shareholders approved a resolution to amend the concerned provisions of the Articles of Association of the Bank for reducing the number of directors in the Board of Directors of the bank subject to subsequent regulatory approval and compliance of other ancillary formalities.