Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 June, 2023, 2:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Denmark to help Bangladesh for climate-oriented economic growth

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Denmark to help Bangladesh for climate-oriented economic growth

Denmark to help Bangladesh for climate-oriented economic growth

Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Dan Jannik J�rgensen on Wednesday signed an agreement in Bagerhat to extend the Local Government Initiative on Climate Change (LoGIC) project for two years from June 2023 to June 2025.

Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen and UNDP Resident Representative Stefan Liller were present.

With a funding support of 40m Danish Kroner (USD 5.6m approximately) from the Danish government, the extension phase of LoGIC will be implemented in two districts of the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) - namely Rangamati and Bandarban.

The purpose is to strengthen communities' resilience to the impact of climate change through locally-led adaptation strategies.
The dignitaries from Denmark, along with representatives of UNDP and UNCDF, visited Mongla in Bagerhat to observe and understand the impact of climate change and how both agencies are building climate resilience through innovative and locally-led solutions.

Minister Jannik J�rgensen, during his visit to climate-affected areas in Mongla took note of the adaptive measures taken by the affected communities to strengthen their resilience against climate change.

He said Denmark values the strong and longstanding bilateral relation with Bangladesh.

"Recognising that Bangladesh is at the forefront of the climate crisis, Denmark is committed to supporting Bangladesh's aspirations for climate-oriented economic growth and green transition in the years of graduation from the group of LDCs.

 Denmark is also one of the few development partners that have engaged long term in the CHT, most recently with a focus on climate resilience of communities." Dan Jannik J�rgensen added.

Winnie Estrup Petersen, Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh, said, "Given the significant climate vulnerability of the region, Denmark will continue to support UNDP and UNCDF in the CHT through LoGIC. This model strengthens the national fiscal transfer systems for the channelling of climate adaptation funding to local governments and ensures institutional and financial sustainability."

Bangladesh is often cited as one of the world's most climate-vulnerable nations, and it is the poor who are disproportionately affected, said Stefan Liller, Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh.

"As such, we must focus on increasing communities' resilience to the impact of climate change. To this end, we here at UNDP, Bangladesh continue to work on mainstreaming climate change into local level planning and financing processes by blending scientific knowledge with local expertise to identify climate risks and support effective adaptation measures," Stefan Liller mentioned.

In 2016, the government of Bangladesh (GoB), the European Union (EU), and the Government of Sweden, together with UNDP and UNCDF, jointly designed the 'Local Government Initiative on Climate Change' (LoGIC) project to develop a mechanism to deliver climate finance to the most vulnerable households and local government institutions for building resilience and promoting local action on climate change adaptation at scale.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Power sector fetches $30b foreign investment in last 13 years
FICCI for reducing corporate tax to avoid adverse effect
Smart network construction requires skilled manpower: Mannan
BD announces 10pc tax discount for rooftop gardening
BD signs $191m deal With WB for education, pandemic response
Proposals to buy 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG, 90,000 tonnes of fertilize, 12,500 tonnes sugar okayed
BRAC Bank's new Chair reinforces intent making better, bigger bank
OPPO at UEFA Champions League Final 2023


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in N'ganj
Razzaque for creating 200-300 mushroom entrepreneurs in every upazila
Man injured in Narayanganj TV blast dies
BB okays Digital Bank guideline
Electrician died from electrocution in Chandpur
Govt's knees start trembling after US imposes sanctions: Fakhrul
2 killed, 20 injured in Kushtia clash
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM
Tk 758crore realised as toll from Padma Bridge in a year
Two jailed for life in arms smuggling case
Most Read News
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Benefits of donating blood
Some ways of lessening heat wave impacts  
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
US sanctions: China supports Sheikh Hasina's position
RMG worker killed in road accident, highway blocked for 3 hrs
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
PM urges global community to invest in social justice for peaceful world
Employment for the youth is a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft