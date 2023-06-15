Norway shows interest to invest in BD’s renewal energy sector







Norwegian State Secretary of Foreign Affairs Erling Rimestad expressed this interest to State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, during a meeting on Tuesday in Oslo on the margins of Oslo Forum 2023.



The two sides also discussed various bilateral and regional issues of mutual interests, including trade and investment cooperation on ship-recycling and Blue Economy as well as on Rohingya crisis and Climate Change, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The Norweigian State Secretary underscored the importance of women empowerment and gender equality and appreciated Bangladesh's rapid socio-economic development.



State Minister Shahriar Alam thanked Norway for its development cooperation to Bangladesh over the last 50 years and NORFUND's investment, particularly in our financial sector.



He also appreciated Norway's humanitarian assistance to Rohingyas, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh and its political support towards their safe, sustainable and voluntary repatriation.



Both sides also discussed about possible cooperation on harnessing marine resources and deep-sea fishing in the Bay of Bengal, the Foreign Ministry said.

