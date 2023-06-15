Video
Thursday, 15 June, 2023
Home Business

MBL approves 12pc dividend

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) approved 10pc Cash and 2pc bonus Dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2022 at its 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually from its Head Office Wednesday, says a press release.

The meeting was presided over by Morshed Alam MP Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mercantile Bank Limited. Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury made opening speech.

A. S. M. Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman ; Md. Abdul Hannan, Vice Chairman; Md. Anwarul Haq, Chairman, Executive Committee; M.

 Amanullah, Chairman, Risk Management Committee; Dr. Gazi Mohammad Hasan Jamil, Chairman, Audit Committee; M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd.; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun) and Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, Directors, Company Secretary Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Sponsors, and shareholders were also connected to the AGM virtually.

The Chairman in said Mercantile Bank succeeded in 2022 by means of co-operation and support of its shareholders, clients, Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies. He thanked the Board of Directors and the management for their collective effort towards the achievement of the Bank. The chairman expressed his firm belief that, Mercantile Bank Limited will be able to face the challenges of 21st century by developing the quality of its services and human resources and implementing use of latest technology and managing risks.

Bank's Managing Director & CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury shared the shareholders about the activities of the bank in the year 2022 and presented the future planning for the year 2023.

The bank has also reported consolidated EPS of Tk. 2.17, NAV per share of Tk. 23.71 and Net Operating Cash Flow of Tk. 4.73 for the year ended on 31 December, 2022.

Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid & Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs along with senior executives and officers were present on the occasion.


