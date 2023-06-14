Banks' overall health is steady except decline in savings deposits







According to latest quarterly report on the banks titled 'Scheduled Banks Statistics' (January-March, 23) prepared by Bangladesh Bank (BB) that was available on Tuesday shows during the first quarter of 2023 (Jan-March) total deposit liabilities (excluding interbank items) of scheduled banks increased by Tk250.52 billion or 1.58 per cent. This growth represents a higher rate compared to the previous quarter (Oct.-Dec 2022).



On the other hand overall deposits in first quarter of 2023 rose in urban areas by Tk192.55 billion (1.54 per cent), reaching to Tk12698.93 billion and rural deposits rose by Tk57.97 billion or 1.72 per cent) to Tk3431.70 billion.

It shows that the urban deposit is 78.73 per cent of the total deposits but in previous quarter (October-December-2022) the urban deposit was 78.75 per cent of the total deposits which shows in the first quarter of the running year urban deposit experienced a slight decline by 0.02 percentage points than the fourth quarter of the last year (Oct-Dec 2022).



Among the banks private commercial banks got the highest amount of deposits while the state owned banks second highest and the third highest by foreign banks. Deposit in the public sector increased by Tk46.92 billion to Tk2671.87 billion at the end of the (Jan-March, 2023) quarter.



Though the banks' overall deposit growth posts positive in the first quarter of the running calendar year savings deposits dropped by Tk 9 billion or 0.25 per cent to Tk 3530 billion during the time from the previous quarter of Tk 3539 billion (Oct-Dec 2022).



On the other hand, the central bank's quarterly statistics shows that advances or lending of the scheduled banks during the first quarter of 2023 increased by Tk 173.81 billion, reflecting a growth rate of 1.25 per cent to Tk 14050.84 billion.



In contrast, the previous quarter (Oct-Dec 2022) witnessed a more significant increase of Tk 547.98 billion or 4.11 per cent.



Analyzing the banks' above lending growth it is seen that urban areas experienced an increase of Tk 119.19 billion or 0.97 per cent to Tk 12368.64 billion while rural areas witnessed a growth of Tk 54.62 billion or 3.36 per cent, amounting to Tk 1682.2 billion during the quarter under review.



In the BB's lending statistics it is shown that the state owned banks accounted for 20.93 per cent of the total advances or lending at the end of the quarter under review. Lending made by state owned banks increased by 3.57 per cent to Tk 2940.54 billion at the end of the quarter.



When talking with the Daily Observer a retired banker requesting anonymity said peoples purchasing power is reducing due to higher inflation.



Many can't open savings deposit account in banks, he said and added many are withdrawing money from their deposits.



He said in urban areas deposit growth rate is also in declining trend due to higher costs of living.



But this situation may improve as the BB has decided to withdraw caps on deposit interest rates which may encourage depositors to gain some profits amid high inflation.





