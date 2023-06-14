Matter sensitive, submit probe report in two months, HC tells govt







The HC bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam passed the order on Tuesday following a time-petition filed by the state counsels.



Before allowing time prayer for two months, the HC bench said, "The matter is sensitive. Do not cross two months. Two months but only two months. Don't delay anymore."

Advocate Manoj Kumar Bhowmick appeared for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas represented the state during the court proceedings.



During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas told the court, "A high-level committee has been formed in line with the High Court directive to investigate the matter.



The committee visited the spot and collected documents. But some other documents are needed to complete the investigation. Hence, at least two months is needed for the completion of the investigation."



Opposing the prosecution submission, the petitioner lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmick told the court that the government formed the committee after one month and two days of the court's order. They wasted a lot of time here. It will not be right to give two months.



At this time, the court told the Deputy Attorney General, "We are giving only two months. The investigation must be completed within this period. It is a sensitive case. Time extension will not be repeated."



On April 5, the HC directed the authorities concerned to form a high-powered body to investigate the death of Sultana Jasmine in the custody of RAB.



The court also ordered inclusion of a judicial official of the rank of district judge and a chief judicial magistrate in the committee.



The same bench of the HC passed the orders after hearing the writ petition in this regard.



The Cabinet Secretary was asked to execute the directives. The court asked the authorities concerned to withdraw the RAB personnel from duty who arrested Jasmine.



On March 22, 45-year-old Jasmine, an Office Assistant at Chandipur Union Land Office of Naogaon Sadar upazila, was detained from Muktirmor area of Naogaon city by RAB and she died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on March 24.



Following widespread criticism over the death of Jasmine, lawyer Manoj drew attention of the HC after submitting newspaper reports regarding the issue on March 27.



On March 28, a petition was submitted in connection with the custodial death following an HC directive.



Following the petition, the HC expressed grave concerned over the failure of the government for not filing case for the death of Sultana Jasmine of Naogaon and sought her autopsy report. It also asked the government to form a high-powered committee to investigate into the incident.



The High Court on Tuesday ordered the high-powered probe committee formed to investigate the death of Sultana Jasmine in custody of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Naogaon to submit its report before it within two months.The HC bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam passed the order on Tuesday following a time-petition filed by the state counsels.Before allowing time prayer for two months, the HC bench said, "The matter is sensitive. Do not cross two months. Two months but only two months. Don't delay anymore."Advocate Manoj Kumar Bhowmick appeared for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas represented the state during the court proceedings.During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas told the court, "A high-level committee has been formed in line with the High Court directive to investigate the matter.The committee visited the spot and collected documents. But some other documents are needed to complete the investigation. Hence, at least two months is needed for the completion of the investigation."Opposing the prosecution submission, the petitioner lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmick told the court that the government formed the committee after one month and two days of the court's order. They wasted a lot of time here. It will not be right to give two months.At this time, the court told the Deputy Attorney General, "We are giving only two months. The investigation must be completed within this period. It is a sensitive case. Time extension will not be repeated."On April 5, the HC directed the authorities concerned to form a high-powered body to investigate the death of Sultana Jasmine in the custody of RAB.The court also ordered inclusion of a judicial official of the rank of district judge and a chief judicial magistrate in the committee.The same bench of the HC passed the orders after hearing the writ petition in this regard.The Cabinet Secretary was asked to execute the directives. The court asked the authorities concerned to withdraw the RAB personnel from duty who arrested Jasmine.On March 22, 45-year-old Jasmine, an Office Assistant at Chandipur Union Land Office of Naogaon Sadar upazila, was detained from Muktirmor area of Naogaon city by RAB and she died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on March 24.Following widespread criticism over the death of Jasmine, lawyer Manoj drew attention of the HC after submitting newspaper reports regarding the issue on March 27.On March 28, a petition was submitted in connection with the custodial death following an HC directive.Following the petition, the HC expressed grave concerned over the failure of the government for not filing case for the death of Sultana Jasmine of Naogaon and sought her autopsy report. It also asked the government to form a high-powered committee to investigate into the incident.