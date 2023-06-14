Hasina sends mangoes to Indian Prez, PM







Sheikh Hasina also gifted mangoes to Sonia Gandhi, former president of Indian National Congress party and other Indian dignitaries. Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 1,200 kgs of mangoes as a gift for India's West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.



As a gesture of goodwill, the Bangladesh premier gifted mangoes to Indian dignitaries in the past too, the release added.

This year, the gift baskets carried popular varieties of mango like Himsagar and Langra originating mainly from the Rajshahi region of Bangladesh which is famous for producing high-quality delicious mangoes.



The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi delivered the gifts to the offices of the respective dignitaries.



