Danish minister for global climate arrives







Additional Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam received him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.



The visit will focus on engaging in climate change agenda and enhancing partnership between Bangladesh and Denmark in the area of green growth and decent work, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recently, Bangladesh and Denmark signed a grant-based framework agreement of DKK 300 million or approximately Tk 474 crore implementing the bilateral development programme 2023-2028.



The strategic objectives of the framework agreement will be complemented by cross-cutting priorities such as the strengthening of democracy, empowerment of youth and improving gender equality, through empowering women and girls.



The joint action plan was launched in presence of Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Dan Jorgensen.



The government of the Kingdom of Denmark and the government of Bangladesh have 50 years long history of bilateral cooperation.

During this period, Denmark has been supporting Bangladesh in areas of agriculture, water and sanitation, transport sectors, climate change, human rights and good governance programme, according to a media release.



