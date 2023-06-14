Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 June, 2023, 12:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Q&A Session At JS

20,988 foreign citizens work in BD: Minister

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Tuesday said some 20,988 foreign citizens are now working at different organizations in Bangladesh.

"Some 20,988 foreign citizens from nearly 115 countries across the world are now working at different development projects, industries, NGOs, INGos and different organizations with legal work permit", said the Minister.

The Minister said this while responding to a star-marked question made by treasury bench lawmaker M Mamunur Rashid Kiron of Noakhali-3 in the question-answer session which was tabled at the Jatiya Sangsad here with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Of the working foreign citizens, he said 6,075 are Chinese, 5,876 are Indian, 2,468 Russian, 1,246 Sri Lankan, 924  South Korean, 557 Japanese, 416  Pakistani, 460 Philipino, 399  Thai, 378 Belarusian, 269 Kazak, 168 Americans, 139 Korean, 123 Malaysian and 108 are Indonesian.

They are working in Bangladesh with their legal work permits and visas, the Minister told the parliament.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks' overall health is steady except decline in savings deposits
6 EU MPs demand free, fair JS elections under a caretaker govt
PM reaches Geneva to attend Work Summit
Matter sensitive, submit probe report in two months, HC tells govt
Hasina sends mangoes to Indian Prez, PM
Child labour rises to 160m, first increase in 2 decades
Danish minister for global climate arrives
20,988 foreign citizens work in BD: Minister


Latest News
Madrasa student found hanging in Jhalakathi
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Bangladesh sent to bat first in only Test against Afghans
Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was probably his last
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
Extreme weather killed 195,000 in Europe since 1980
Influencers overtaking journalists as news source: report
103 wedding guests killed after boat capsizes in Nigeria
Most Read News
Jinnat Jahan’s Deen Fashion stands for successful advancement in the fashion Industry
More needs to be done for fair migration governance
Drug dealer held with heroin in Rajbari
Garment workers block Dhaka-Sylhet highway for arrears
Rohingya youth killed in exchange of fire in Cox's Bazar
PM leaves for Geneva
Unrest at BSMMU following doctors' protest
One held over attack on mayoral candidate Faizul Karim
Jasmine's death in RAB custody: Submission of probe report in two months ordered
Dhaka wants peaceful Indo-Pacific region
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft