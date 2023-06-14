Video
Wednesday, 14 June, 2023, 12:16 PM
Khaleda undergoes tests at Evercare Hospital

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is under close supervision at Ever Care Hospital in the capital.

Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital after she fell ill on Monday at 1:30 pm and underwent various medical examinations under supervision of her medical board.

BNP Chairperson's press wing member Shairul Kabir Khan told to the Daily Observer, "Madam is being getting treatment in the hospital cabin. Later, the medical board will take action after understanding her physical condition."

Her personal physician Professor AZM Zahid Hossain said, "Madam's treatment is going on under the supervision of her medical board led by Professor Shahabuddin Talukder."

The BNP chief received treatment at the hospital seven times since she was infected with coronavirus in April, 2021.
Khaleda, a 77-year-old former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart and eye problems.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on March 25, 2020, with conditions that she will stay in her Gulshan house and will not leave the country.


