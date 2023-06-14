Probe ordered into attack on Faizul Karim







The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday ordered investigation into the attack on Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim, the Mayor candidate of Islami Andolan Bangladesh and other irregularities committed during the Barishal City election held on Monday.The EC instructed Barishal Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner and the Returning Officer to conduct an on-the-spot investigation and submit a report by June 14, said EC Director of Public Relations Shariful Alam.According to letter sent by the Director of Public Relations to the media, there were reports of irregularities in electronic and print media that irregularities were committed during Barisal City polls and that Mayor candidate Mufti Syed Mumhammad Faizul Karim was injured in attacks.