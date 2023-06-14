Video
Average life expectancy now 72.4 years

Women expected to outlive men by 3.4yrs

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Compared to 2021, the average life expectancy of people in Bangladesh has increased slightly. As of 2022, the average life expectancy of people in the country is 72.4 years. Which in 2021 was 72.3 years.

This information was announced at the Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2022 report release ceremony at the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) building in Agargaon in the capital on Tuesday.

Planning Minister MA Mannan was present as chief guest on the occasion. State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam and Secretary of Statistics and Information Management Department Dr Shahnaz Arefin were special guests. BBS Directorate General Parimal Chandra Bose presided over the meeting.

According to BBS, the average life expectancy of men in the country has increased to 70.8 years in 2022. Which in 2021 was 70.6 years. In addition, the average life expectancy of women has also increased slightly. The average life expectancy of women in 2021 was 74.1 years. Which increased to 74.2 years in 2022.

In 2009, when the Awami League came to power, the average life expectancy was 67.2 years.

The survey also showed that the death rate per thousand in the country increased slightly in 2022. In 2021, the death rate per thousand in the country was 5.7, in 2022 it increased to 5.8. The death rate per thousand in 2019 was 4.9, compared to 5 in 2018. Compared to that in 2022, the death rate per thousand has slightly increased.

Project director Alamgir Hossain presented the results of the survey at the event. He said, "Currently the average life expectancy of women is 74.2 years and the average life expectancy of men is 70.8 years. As such, the life expectancy of women in Bangladesh is now 3.4 years more than that of men."

Alamgir Hossain said, "The three statistically recognized methods of collecting demographic data are - census, registration and sample survey.

Registration system is considered a better and more convenient system. Demographic data have been estimated in Bangladesh since 1980 through sample-based registration between two censuses.

Initially the sample area was only 103. With the increase in population and the qualitative scope of the survey, the number of sample areas currently stands at 2,012. The number of sample police stations is over three lakh.

In each sample area across the country, one trained and skilled local women registrar visits police stations every month to collect data regularly using a fixed schedule."

He said that until December 2021, the data of this programme was collected manually. Since January 2022 the annual schedules are being collected through computer assisted personal interviewing methods. Since the same time data collection programme following the single recording system has been introduced.


