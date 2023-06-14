Salahuddin gets travel pass







Speaking to bdnews24. com over the phone on Tuesday, Salahuddin said he had received the pass from the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Guwahati on Monday.



"Now the path for me to return home is open," he said, adding that the pass was issued on Jun 8.

Last week, the foreign ministry confirmed that the home ministry approved Salahuddin's travel pass.



Asked when he would return home, Salahuddin said no date was fixed because he wanted to undergo some medical tests in New Delhi first.



"I'm waiting to return home. But I'm not sure in what situation I'll be upon return if I don't complete the treatment here."



Salahuddin has been suffering from kidney complications, heart disease, diabetes and other diseases for a long time.



He could not follow up on his treatment due to a court order barring him from leaving Shillong for the last five years.



He underwent surgeries on his kidney and neck in 2016 and 2017. Before that, he had an angioplasty with stenting in Bangladesh.



Salahuddin was a junior civil servant who had served as BNP chief Khaleda Zia's assistant private secretary during her 1991-96 tenure as prime minister. �bdnews24.com



BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed, stranded in India for eight years without valid documents, has secured a travel pass to return home.Speaking to bdnews24. com over the phone on Tuesday, Salahuddin said he had received the pass from the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Guwahati on Monday."Now the path for me to return home is open," he said, adding that the pass was issued on Jun 8.Last week, the foreign ministry confirmed that the home ministry approved Salahuddin's travel pass.Asked when he would return home, Salahuddin said no date was fixed because he wanted to undergo some medical tests in New Delhi first."I'm waiting to return home. But I'm not sure in what situation I'll be upon return if I don't complete the treatment here."Salahuddin has been suffering from kidney complications, heart disease, diabetes and other diseases for a long time.He could not follow up on his treatment due to a court order barring him from leaving Shillong for the last five years.He underwent surgeries on his kidney and neck in 2016 and 2017. Before that, he had an angioplasty with stenting in Bangladesh.Salahuddin was a junior civil servant who had served as BNP chief Khaleda Zia's assistant private secretary during her 1991-96 tenure as prime minister. �bdnews24.com