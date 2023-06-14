HC summons Shariatpur's Naria ASP, OC over torture, extortion







The HC bench also asked the chief judicial magistrate of Shariatpur to appear before the court on July 16 over the allegations.



The HC bench asked the two police to appear before the court on July 16 to explain why they tortured the accused who had secured anticipatory bail from the High Court and extorted Tk 72 lakh from them.

The HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam summoned the two police officers and the magistrate after lawyer Mojibur Rahman drew attention to a report over the allegations.



The HC also asked inspector general of police to inform the court about what steps he has taken in this connection.



The allegations are that the police detained an accused and later tortured him in custody to realise Tk 72 lakh from the victim's family.



On June 11, Advocate Mojibur drew the attention of the court about the incident after attaching a report published in a national daily. Then the court asked to submit a written petition.



According to the report, two policemen - ASP Russel Monir and Mostafizur - unleashed torture on some accused and their relatives and extorted Tk 72 lakh.



Abu Jafar, elder brother of one of the accused, submitted a written complaint to the Superintendent of Police.

A three-member probe body, headed by Shariatpur Additional Police Super Muhammad Badiuzzaman, formed to look into the incident.



According to the written complaint, on May 23, a mugging case was filed with Padma Bridge South Police Station. Ahmed Chokdar, Saddam Chokdar, Bakul Chokdar and seven others were made accused in the case. On May 29, Saddam, Saidul and Bakul secured bail from the High Court.



On May 30, they along with another accused Anwar went to the house of Alamgir, a friend of Saddam, in Keraniganj.



On information, SP Monir and OC Mostafizur went to the house along with Jajira upazila Chhatra League President Rubel and 10-12 policemen.



SP Monir tore down the bail paper and beat up Saddam and Bakul with sticks. At one stage, they also gouged out the nails of their hands and toes.



They unleashed the torture on them from 1:00am till 8:00pm on May 31.



Later, police took the four to Jajira Padma Bridge side blindfolded and took Saidul and Anwar to another place from there.

They threatened Saddam and Bakul that they will be put them in crossfire if they don't pay Tk 72 lakh.



They also brought Bakul's wife Sanzida, two years-old son, father Rashid, mother Ramela and cousin Abu Jafar to the police station and assaulted them after confining them.



Later, the other relatives of Saddam and Bakul provided Tk 72 lakh to SP Monir and OC Mostafizur through cheques, according to the complaint.



The High Court on Tuesday summoned Narial circle Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Shariatpur Russel Monir and the Officer-In-Charge (OC) of the Padma Bridge South Police Station Sheikh Mostafizur Rahman for allegedly detaining and torturing a man even if he was granted anticipatory bail by the High Court recently.The HC bench also asked the chief judicial magistrate of Shariatpur to appear before the court on July 16 over the allegations.The HC bench asked the two police to appear before the court on July 16 to explain why they tortured the accused who had secured anticipatory bail from the High Court and extorted Tk 72 lakh from them.The HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam summoned the two police officers and the magistrate after lawyer Mojibur Rahman drew attention to a report over the allegations.The HC also asked inspector general of police to inform the court about what steps he has taken in this connection.The allegations are that the police detained an accused and later tortured him in custody to realise Tk 72 lakh from the victim's family.On June 11, Advocate Mojibur drew the attention of the court about the incident after attaching a report published in a national daily. Then the court asked to submit a written petition.According to the report, two policemen - ASP Russel Monir and Mostafizur - unleashed torture on some accused and their relatives and extorted Tk 72 lakh.Abu Jafar, elder brother of one of the accused, submitted a written complaint to the Superintendent of Police.A three-member probe body, headed by Shariatpur Additional Police Super Muhammad Badiuzzaman, formed to look into the incident.According to the written complaint, on May 23, a mugging case was filed with Padma Bridge South Police Station. Ahmed Chokdar, Saddam Chokdar, Bakul Chokdar and seven others were made accused in the case. On May 29, Saddam, Saidul and Bakul secured bail from the High Court.On May 30, they along with another accused Anwar went to the house of Alamgir, a friend of Saddam, in Keraniganj.On information, SP Monir and OC Mostafizur went to the house along with Jajira upazila Chhatra League President Rubel and 10-12 policemen.SP Monir tore down the bail paper and beat up Saddam and Bakul with sticks. At one stage, they also gouged out the nails of their hands and toes.They unleashed the torture on them from 1:00am till 8:00pm on May 31.Later, police took the four to Jajira Padma Bridge side blindfolded and took Saidul and Anwar to another place from there.They threatened Saddam and Bakul that they will be put them in crossfire if they don't pay Tk 72 lakh.They also brought Bakul's wife Sanzida, two years-old son, father Rashid, mother Ramela and cousin Abu Jafar to the police station and assaulted them after confining them.Later, the other relatives of Saddam and Bakul provided Tk 72 lakh to SP Monir and OC Mostafizur through cheques, according to the complaint.