

Postgraduate docs protest irregular payment of allowances at BSMMU



Around 500 doctors demonstrated in front of the Vice-Chancellor's office on Tuesday to air their grievances.



Class III and Class IV employees of the hospital also gathered there during the doctors' demonstration and began shouting slogans against the protesters.

Tanvir, a protester, said they wanted to present a three-point demand, but instead of listening to what they had to say, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin shut himself in his office.



"Our demands included raising postgraduate trainee doctors' allowances by Tk 20,000 to Tk 50,000, regularising the payment of these allowances and clearing dues, if any."



"But the Vice-chancellor is not coming out. Instead, he sent his Class III and Class IV employees, who are shouting slogans at us. They're trying to provoke us into doing something rash."



Around 2:00pm, a team of five doctors went inside to meet the Vice-Chancellor. But instead of receiving words of assurance, they were met with threats, said Habibur Rahman Sohag, another protester.



"We were supposed to go to the Vice-Chancellor's room in a group of 20. But the gate was shut after five of us squeezed in. The room had at least 60 people inside, including employees and officials."



"They've threatened that we'll be expelled from courses if we don't return to work. The Vice-Chancellor is doing everything he can to divert the issue elsewhere. He even said that we were members of Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir."



"The BCPS (Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons) spoke to us. They assured us that they'd think it over. We'll wait until June 15 before going on strike."



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed has termed the postgraduate doctors, who were protesting demanding increment in their wages and allowances, as the supporters of Jamaat-Shibir.



He made the remark at a press conference on the campus on Tuesday after law enforcement members removed the agitators who laid siege to the VC's office.



The Vice-Chancellor said, "I give thanks to technologists, Class III and Class IV employees. I want to say that no conspiracy will work."



The protest which was held on Tuesday is against the university and government, said Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed adding that they will face it unitedly.



He further said, "Jamaat-Shibir led the protest. Our people may fall into the trap of Jamaat-BNP."



Currently, postgraduate doctors who are studying post-graduation at BSMMU get Tk 20,000 as allowance. They demanded to increase their allowance to Tk 50,000.



