Wednesday, 14 June, 2023, 12:16 PM
Matarbari Deep Sea Port

Construction works likely to begin this year end

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, June 13: The construction works of the Matarbari Deep Sea Port are expected to begin at the end of this year.

According to Matarbari Port Development Project sources, the evaluation works of the tenders submitted for construction of Matarbari Deep Sea Port project are likely to be completed by September.

Then the authority will go for appointment of contractors for both portions of Chattogram Port and Roads and Highways department. Sources said that the drawing and design of the port has already been completed.

In the recently announced budget for the fiscal 2023-24, an amount of Tk 2,676 crore has been proposed for CPA Portion and Tk 1,687 crore for RHD portion.

CPA sources said, in the first phase of the construction works, the cost has been estimated over Tk 1,8000 crore for two parts. Nearly Tk 9,000 crore has been estimated for the CPA part while Tk 9,000 crore has been estimated for the Roads and Highways (RHD) component.

In the CPA component only two foreign tenders have been submitted for three packages of the project.

In RHD component, a total of 14 tenders including 11 foreign have been submitted for construction of 25.8 km long 4-lane Port Access Road on new embankment, 17 bridges, 1.6 km long 4-lane Matarbari Port North-South Connector Road Soft Soil Improvement Works. The govt has received a loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

 In the proposed deep sea port, the mother vessels of nearly with 16 metre draft will be able to take berth. Currently in the Chattogram Port jetties, the vessels with only 9 metre draft can take berth.

The container vessel with only 2000 TEUs of container can take berth in CPA jetties. In the proposed deep sea port, the vessels carrying 8000 TEUs of container will take berth.


Construction works likely to begin this year end
