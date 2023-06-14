7 DIGs, 22 SPs transferred to new stations







The Ministry of Home Affairs issued three separate notifications in this regard signed by Sirajam Munira, Deputy Secretary of the Public Security Division of the ministry.



According to notifications, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Noor-e-Alam Mina transferred to Chattogram Range DIG, DIG of Chattogram Range Anwar Hossain to the Police Headquarters, DIG of Anti Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Md Moniruzzaman as Commissioner, DIG of Industrial Police Sheikh Mohammad Rezaul Haider to Central Police Hospital as Director, DIG of Special Branch (SB) of Police Mohammad Abul Faiz to Industrial Police, Director of the Central Police Hospital Saleh Mohammad Tanvir to SB as DIG and DIG of Industrial Police Zihadul Kabir to newly formed Mass Rapid Transit, Metro Rail, as DIG.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) got two DCs, while Gopalganj, Munshiganj, Narsingdi, Nilphamari, Naogaon, Sherpur, Chandpur, Kushtia, Khulna, Pirojpur, Bhola, Chapainawabganj and Shariatpur got new SPs.



Besides, the Police Headquarters got one SP rank officer while Tourist Police, Special Branch, Police Bureau of Investigation, Highway Police, Industrial Police and Mass Rapid Transit, Metro Rail got one SP respectively. �BSS



