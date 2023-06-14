World Blood Donors Day today







The day has been observed since 2004. The theme of this year's day has been fixed "Give Blood, Give Plasma, Share Life, Share Often." Algeria as the host country this year will organise the global event of World Blood Donor Day 2023.



Quantum Foundation which has donors' pool of over 474,000 people, will celebrate the day by holding an exposition of blood donors and recipients for the first time to create scope for them to meet each other, share feelings and show gratitude.

