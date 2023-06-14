Drug peddler gets life term for possessing 300 bottles of Phensedyl  





A Dhaka court on Tuesday sentenced a drug peddler to life term imprisonment for possessing 300 bottles of Phensedyl in February 2010.



The convict, Zahid Hasan, is the son of Abul Kalam Azad of Pathoniakathi village under Ujirpur Police Station of Barishal District.



According to the case statement, a team of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided a house, at Block No- B, Road -6 in the capital's Banshree area on February 12 in 2010. RAB recovered 300 bottles of Phensedyl from the house.



