Intensify campaign for int’l recognition of 1971 genocide in BD: Prez

They also invited the president to join their next council of the forum to be held this year. �UNB President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday called upon the Sector Commanders' Forum to continue the campaign for creating public opinion from the grassroots to the international level to get the global recognition for the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh.The president made the call when the Forum's executive president Nurul Alam and its secretary general writer and journalist Harun Habib paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban.He also urged members of the Sector Commanders' Forum to imbibe the young generation with the spirit of the Liberation War.President Shahabuddin, also a valiant freedom fighter, said the Liberation War and the subsequent victory in 1971 is a golden chapter in the history of the Bengali nation.During the meeting, the valiant freedom fighters apprised the president of the overall activities and work plan of the "Sector Commanders' Forum - Liberation War '71."They informed the president that the Sector Commanders' Forum is working at the national and international levels to get international recognition for the 1971 genocide.They also invited the president to join their next council of the forum to be held this year. �UNB