

KSA to build 410 emergency shelters for fire victims of Rohingya camps



Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa Bin Youssef Al-Duhailan said this at a press conference at Saudi embassy office in Baridhara on Tuesday .



The founder of Allama Fazlullah Foundation, Prof Dr Abu Reza Mohammad Nezamuddin Nadwi MP was present.

The ambassador Issa said, "The implementation of 410 emergency shelters for the Rohingyas affected by the fire will start with the help of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief).



Through this, the camps will accommodate more than two thousand Rohingya people. Apart from that, emergency assistance will be given to the helpless and endangered Rohingyas."



The Saudi envoy thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for all kinds of cooperation in this regard.



He also added, since 2015, KSRelief has been providing humanitarian aid worldwide. It has more than 440 projects running in different parts of the world. As part of the cooperation, such projects will further strengthen the good relations between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh.



Meanwhile, in cooperation with Al Basar International Foundation and KSRelief, the members of the voluntary organization Saudi Noor Volunteers provided eye care services in Sherpur. Where more than 2,000 patients were received treatment and more than 100 patients were operated. Apart from emergency treatment, food aid was also provided.



Regarding the Hajj pilgrims, the ambassador said that all the Bangladeshi pilgrims will reach Saudi Arabia within the next week. All kinds of problems will be solved at this time.



It is becoming possible to complete immigration easily from Dhaka under the initiative of Route to Makkah Initiative. So far, we have been able to process 80 per cent visas till today. Hope it will be completed very soon.



