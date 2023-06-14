Video
2 jailed for life over trading drugs in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119

CHATTOGRAM, June 13: A Chattogram court sentenced life term imprisonment to a truck driver and its helper for trading drugs in 2021.

The court of Chattogram 4th Metropolitan Additional Sessions Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiyan awarded truck driver Taijul Islam, 30 and its helper Md Rakib,19, to life-term imprisonment for trading drugs.

The court also awarded them Tk 20,000 as fine, in default, they will have to suffer more one year imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, a team of Chattogram Metropolitan Police detained the drug traders - Taijul and Md Rakib with 5,000 pieces of Yaba tablets from Karnaphuli toll plaza area under Karnaphuli thana on March 14, 2021.

The court also seized a Chattogram-bound truck used for trading the drugs.

A case was filed with Karnaphuli thana against the alleged drug traders on the same day.    �BSS


