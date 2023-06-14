Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 June, 2023, 12:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Voters exercised franchise in city polls despite BNP’s boycott: Hasan

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said the two city corporations elections have proved that voters didn't boycott the polls despite BNP's call, rather exercised their voting rights spontaneously.   

"Over 50 per cent votes have been cast in Barishal City Corporation polls while nearly a 50 per cent vote was cast at Khulna city polls.

And it has proved that people didn't boycott the elections at BNP's call. I think BNP should take lesson from this," he said.

The minister made the remarks while replying to a query of reporters after uncovering a book named 'Military Elo Grame' at the conference room of the ministry.

Senior Journalist and the daily Desh Bartaman chief editor Nasiruddin Chowdhury, author of the book journalist Shibu Kanti Das and publisher Rehena Chowdhury, among others, were present. Hasan said the voting of the two city polls were held very peacefully on Monday and locals cast their votes very enthusiastically and joyful mood.

BNP has boycotted the polls and even, they asked the voters and their activists to not to go the polling centers, which has gone unheard, he added.

Moreover, many leaders and activists of BNP ran in the election in the polls. the minister said people would take part in next polls also if BNP boycotts any election in future.

Replying to another query over the rejection of polls results by Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB), the minister said Islami Andolan secured second position.

But, the winners of the two city polls bagged three times more votes than the candidates of the IAB, Hasan said.

He said now they (IAB) realized that the party has no chance in the next polls. For this, they might have made the announcement to avoid such defeat in future, he added.

About the alleged attack on Barishal IAB mayor candidate on the poll day, the minister said the Election Commission is investigating the matter and proper steps would be taken against the persons who were responsible for it.

Rejecting an allegation of the BNP secretary general, the information minister said all newspapers and electronic media have published and aired that the polls were held in a free, fair and peaceful atmosphere.

But the BNP's secretary general could not come out from his usual false statement, he added.

Replying to another query over airing news on IP TV and YouTube channels, Hasan said according to the online mass media policy, no IP TV or YouTube channel can disseminate news and it is illegal.

But, it is true that some IP TV, have no registration, and some YouTube channel are airing news, he said adding that the government would launch legal action soon against the persons.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Intensify campaign for int’l recognition of 1971 genocide in BD: Prez
KSA to build 410 emergency shelters for fire victims of Rohingya camps
C-19: BD reports 71 more cases
2 jailed for life over trading drugs in Ctg
Voters exercised franchise in city polls despite BNP’s boycott: Hasan
Mahtab elected prez, Masud GS
DSCC renames 4 infrastructures
DU VC inaugurates mural of Language Martyr Barkat


Latest News
Madrasa student found hanging in Jhalakathi
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Bangladesh sent to bat first in only Test against Afghans
Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was probably his last
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
Extreme weather killed 195,000 in Europe since 1980
Influencers overtaking journalists as news source: report
103 wedding guests killed after boat capsizes in Nigeria
Most Read News
Jinnat Jahan’s Deen Fashion stands for successful advancement in the fashion Industry
More needs to be done for fair migration governance
Drug dealer held with heroin in Rajbari
Garment workers block Dhaka-Sylhet highway for arrears
Rohingya youth killed in exchange of fire in Cox's Bazar
PM leaves for Geneva
Unrest at BSMMU following doctors' protest
One held over attack on mayoral candidate Faizul Karim
Jasmine's death in RAB custody: Submission of probe report in two months ordered
Dhaka wants peaceful Indo-Pacific region
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft