Mahtab elected prez, Masud GS







In the biennial election of the BSRF held on Tuesday at Jatiya Press Club, some 146 voters out of 152 exercised their voting rights and elected their representatives to run the organization for two years.



A election panel led by Jugator's Editor Saiful Alam, Sangbad's Managing Editor Kashem Humayun and Press Club General Secretary Shyamal Dutta conducted the election and announced the result.

Fasih Uddin Mahtab's nearest contestant was Siddiqur Rahman of Daily Alor Thikana while Masudul Haque's nearest contestant was Akter Hossain of Bhorer Dak. Masudul re-elected for the post of GS.



Among others, MA Jalil Munna (Munna Raihan) of Ittefaq was elected vice president (unopposed), Mehdi Azad Masum of Amad Sangbad joint general secretary, Tawhidul Islam of Amader Somoy organizing secretary, Shafiullah Sumon of BTV finance secretary (unopposed), Shahadat Hossain Rakib office secretary (unopposed), Bijon Kumar Das publicity and publication secretary (unopposed), and Faruk Alam was elected training and research secretary.



The newly elected executive committee members are: Jharna Roy, Asad Al Mahmud, Ubaidullah Badol, Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury, Mahmud Akash, Rakib Hassan, Mohosinul Karim Lebu and Ainal Hossain.



