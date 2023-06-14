Video
Wednesday, 14 June, 2023
DSCC renames 4 infrastructures

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

Four infrastructures under the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have been renamed.

An office order signed by DSCC Secretary Akramuzzaman was issued on Tuesday in this regard. Two parks, one under construction social event centre and one bridge have been renamed.

According to the office order, the park adjacent to Kalabagan Ground at Ward-17, the park adjacent to Jatrabari Intersection at Ward-48, under-construction community centre on vacant land opposite to Dhakeshwari Temple at Ward-27" and newly constructed six-lane modern bridge in place of KamrangirChar (Loharpur) Bridge have been renamed as "Shaheed Sheikh Russel Shishu Park, Kalabagan", "Shaheed Sheikh Russel Park, Jatrabari", "Bir Muktijoddha Mohammad Abdul Aziz Social Event Centre" and "Mayor Sheikh Taposh Setu".

The order will come into effect immediately.     �UNB


