Global military spending on rise amid growing hunger







According to a new report from the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) published in this daily on Monday, world's nine nuclear-armed countries jointly spent $82.9 billion on their arsenals last year.



On the other hand, as per another report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), world military spending grew for the eighth consecutive year in 2022 to an all-time high of $2,240 billion.

However, in both cases, the United States is the top spender. It accounted for more than half of the total nuclear spending while in the global military spending, the US along with China and Russia shared more than 56 per cent of the total.



Sadly, the world has gone on military spending binge when as many as 828 million people still go hungry with millions more suffering from various kinds of diseases like the on-going one, the Covid-19 pandemic. What's more, there are frequent natural disasters and calamities occurring caused by the climate change, for which we have done very little until now to mitigate.



A study by the global humanitarian organization, Action Against Hunger, has found that hunger affects nearly 10 per cent of people globally. From 2019 to 2022, the number of undernourished people grew by as many as 150 million, a crisis driven largely by conflict, climate change and the Covid pandemic.



Realizing the severity of the crisis, over 238 organisations from 75 countries - including Oxfam, Save the Children and Plan International expressed their outrage at skyrocketing hunger levels during the last year's United Nations General Assembly in New York and pleaded with world leaders to work together in order to assuage hunger sufferings.



But their appeal seemingly falls on deaf ears.



Conversely, the world is now facing a fresh threat of nuclear conflict in the wake of Russian invasion into Ukraine. This new war not only puts the world back on the arms race, it also generates food and energy crisis taking the world to the brink of near famine.



Despite the looming apocalyptic catastrophe, spending on nuclear weapons had risen for the third consecutive year last year.



The US spent $43.7 billion followed by China with $11.7 billion and Russia with $9.6 billion.

Other nuclear-powered states have also increased their nuclear spending significantly.



With humanity at stake, this is high time the world leaders took diplomatic demarches on nuclear arms control and disarmament.

Otherwise, we all together will have to pay a heavy price for our inability to free our planet of nuclear conflict.



