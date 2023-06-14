Video
Shisha, a silent killer, must be banned

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir
Shisha (a type of tobacco smoking using hookah) has become very popular at bars and cafes across the world. Especially in Bangladesh, teens and adults, both girls and boys, are found puffing on their favourite tobaccos. This is extremely harmful as Shisha pipes expose them to deadly metals including lead and uranium.

It is a common perception that when smoke passes through water, it becomes harmless because it filters out heavy metals found in tobacco but researchers have found that people breathe harmful metals 26 more times through Shisha smoking than cigarettes. On average, only three per cent of heavy metals are removed by water and at least three fifths of the toxins are inhaled while two fifths remain in the ash.
A typical Shisha smoking session can last up to an hour and exposes the smoker to 100-200 times the volume of smoke in a single cigarette.

While the Shisha smoking trend is becoming popular day by day, the media and parents should make their children aware of the dangers associated with Shisha smoking, which causes deadly diseases like cancer, emphysema and many cardiovascular diseases. Thousands of people are killed every year due to these diseases alone.

The government should take action to check the Shisha smoking trend in society.
Adnan Anan Sikder
Student, Department of CSE, East West University



