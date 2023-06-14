

Employment for the youth is a must Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and youth development are interrelated to each other. SDG- 4 (Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all), sticks up for education for all youth and adults which emphasizes on the ensure equal access to affordable and quality technical, vocational and tertiary education, including universities as well as substantially increase the number of who have relevant skills, including technical and vocational skills, for employment, decent jobs, and entrepreneurship.



The youth stage can be considered the golden stage of human beings having full of potential, opportunities, and optimism. Generally, youth development means a set of attitudes, competencies, values, and social skills that encompass creativity and innovation by providing guidance, education, training, and employment. But regrettably, due to the lack of a proper environment, the majority of the youth cannot bloom their latent talents to bring positive changes in the societies as well as national and international levels. We should bear in mind that youth is the proper stage of transforming the world with peace, prosperity, and productivity having a positive force for development when provided with the knowledge and opportunities they need to thrive.



However, youth unemployment contains several yardsticks; the first is youth unemployment rates are higher than adult unemployment rates. The second is it creates a negative impact on the youth generation as it can indicate in particular long-term youth unemployment can generate frustration and low self-esteem and can lead to increased vulnerability. The third is youth unemployment can also lead to the marginalization and exclusion of young people. It also impacts society with long-lasting depression, terrorism and other anti-social activities. From these perspectives, the root cause of youth unemployment is considered poverty which constrains their proper education, training and development. Frustration is another complicated problem for the youth of developing countries.

Besides, some issues come up with the challenges of youth employment. Firstly, negative social attitudes and norms are liable to discourage youth to choose their preferred profession. Secondly, lack of education and training which are related to work skills. Thirdly, inadequate resources such as financial support and a complicated social system to legitimacy along with market barriers, including a bias in financial markets. Furthermore, several liable indicators cause youth unemployment as recessions, depressions, technological improvements, job outsourcing, and voluntarily leaving one job to find another.



Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and youth development are interrelated to each other. SDG- 4 (Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all), sticks up for education for all youth and adults which emphasizes on the ensure equal access to affordable and quality technical, vocational and tertiary education, including universities as well as substantially increase the number of who have relevant skills, including technical and vocational skills, for employment, decent jobs, and entrepreneurship. On the other hand, SDG- 8 (Decent work and economic growth) - also emphasizes the support of productive activities, decent job creation, entrepreneurship, creativity, and innovation, and encourages the formalization and growth of micro-small- and medium-sized enterprises, including through access to financial services.



During COVID- 19 youth face great crises in every aspect of life such as education, employment, mental health, income, and all surroundings of life. Even before the onset of the crisis, the social and economic integration of young people was an ongoing challenge. The International Labour Organization- ILO illustrates that 205 million people will be unemployed in 2022, up from 187 million in 2019. Besides, it also predicts that global unemployment is expected to remain above pre-COVID-19 levels until at least 2023. The 2022 level is estimated at 207 million, compared to 186 million in 2019. Undoubtedly, it creates a negative effect on youth employment.



If we want to eradicate the youth unemployment problem from the society everyone should come forward to take initiative steps against youth unemployment. In the system, some holistic programs should be included as social safety net programs, vocational training, job creation, and decent work for youth. Besides, to make aware people of the dignity of the labour;it should be important to make effective coordination and collaboration at national and international levels. Besides, it should invisible part to create adequate job sectors for youth employment by implementing decent job facilities and other approaches by providing propereducation and training to fulfill their skills and knowledge about the professional experience along with campaigns and research.



From a youth employment perspective, we should emphasize two issues; firstly, create the job sector which is considered the cornerstone of development. Secondly, youth entrepreneurship contains immeasurable importance of youth development in two logical aspects. The first is the huge unemployed youth population where the job sector is not available on the demand of the concurrent situation. The second is economic downward which illustrates the importance of youth entrepreneurship to economic growth for the development purposes of the country.



However, in implementing youth employment strategies we should follow several strategies; the first is the identification of problems which emphasizes authentic and reliable research to know the types of barriers faced by the youth and determine their demand on the contemporary changes in society. The second isprocedure research, motivation and training are an invisible part to coordinate the development strategies of the youth generation with encouragement and mentorship. The third is coordination and collaboration- also an unavoidable part to share the output, opinion, and feedback with respective authorities such as communities, government, and NGOs.



The next phase is to create jobs and sectors for the youth people to eradicate poverty and unemployment to keep peace, prosperity, and productivity. In the final stage, follow-up and supervision mean evaluating the activities by analyzing every step by monitoring and supervising. It also encourages the maintenance of youth development documents i.e. number of youth, success, activities, and challenges. Besides, integration and collaboration with youth-friendly policy, planning, and strategies that should be implemented will bring positive changes among the youth generation which will emphasize youth entrepreneurship.



Concisely, it can be said that youth employment is an important tool for transforming the planet's peace, prosperity and productivity instead of eliminating frustration, pessimism and terrorism. They can play a vital role to change the world where they are considered change-makers, and peacekeepers to confront global crises with their immeasurable enthusiasm and encouragement to embellish the planet.

The writer is a researcher & columnist





