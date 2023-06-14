Video
Some ways of lessening heat wave impacts  

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242
Israt Jahan Juie

Heat waves are periods of extremely high temperatures that directly affect people's lives. Many people have recently died worldwide as a result of the extreme heat. The degradation of human thermal comfort conditions, which subsequently leads to an increase in numerous heat-related disorders, is one of their most deadly effects. These days, the Indian subcontinent is experiencing an alarming rise in heat waves as a result of climate change, human activity, or other dangerous factors. Heat waves were ranked as 4th of the 10 deadliest natural disasters in South Asia in 2015.

Bangladesh is also one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world and future increases in heat wave frequency and intensity are anticipated. According to reports, an eight-day heat wave in Bangladesh in 2008 resulted in the deaths of 3,800 people, especially elderly people. The intensity of the surface urban heat island has significantly increased in a number of Bangladeshi cities. According to the World Bank's "Climate Afflictions" study, Bangladesh has had an increase in average temperature of 0.5�C (0.9�F) over the last 44 years. This average will increase by 1.4�C (2.5�F) by the year 2050.

How the heat waves affect people? Extended heat waves cause the soil in wide areas to dry up significantly. Aside from the obvious detrimental effects on agriculture, this can delay the monsoon's arrival by a month, which will have a major influence on water security, agriculture, and possibly even localized flooding.

Unusually hot pre-monsoon periods are also linked to lower labour productivity, particularly in outdoor industries like agriculture and construction, increased cooling demand that can strain the power grid and increase greenhouse gas emissions, and general health risks like heat strokes that disproportionately affect children, the elderly, and low-income communities.

The heat's influence on worker productivity and economic losses has already resulted in income losses of up to 10% in industries such as garment manufacturing, transportation, and retail commerce, where wages are already below average. Assuming a 12-hour workday, a worker loses around 10 minutes of work time due to intense heat; this means that Bangladesh loses 254 hours of labour per person per year due to heat stress, or 7 billion working hours per year. The loss of animals or crops owing to high heat adds to people's difficulties, particularly their ability to provide for necessities.

In addition, during a heatwave, hospitalization and death rates for persons with pre-existing medical issues are higher. Everyone is at risk, including young children, people with heart conditions, kidney disease, chronic lung disease, pregnant women, and the poor.

So what can be done to mitigate the damage? On a policy level, introducing urban planning rules that give priority to green spaces, shade, and ventilation in building design are some proposals which could be useful. At the corporate level, support energy-efficient building design and make investments in the research and development of low-energy cooling technologies, such as passive cooling systems. To lessen the impact of the urban heat island, towns should promote the use of cool roofs, green roofs, and tree planting.

By taking certain measures, heat-related mortality and risks can be significantly decreased. The general people and medical experts have already received public health advice from the World Health Organization (WHO) on how to handle severe heat.

The poor are mostly affected by extreme heat. If prompt action is not taken, not only the poor, but also the entire urbanized economy will suffer. Authorities must act quickly to address the unchecked urbanization of Dhaka and demonstrate their dedication to make the city livable by adopting appropriate measures to reduce heat stress for everyone.
The writer is a MDS Student at Khulna University


