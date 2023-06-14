

Benefits of donating blood



There are various illnesses or medical conditions for which blood may be required, including Thalassemia, Anemia, Leukemia, Hemophilia, Sickle cell disease, and Cancer. Blood is the only alternative; nothing else can function like blood. Blood donation is the only source of blood for these patients; if we do not donate, how will they get it?



Someone may feel that donating blood weakens us; this weakness may last only a day, but donating blood has far-reaching benefits. Blood donation has several advantages, including physical, mental, economic, social, and spiritual benefits.

Usually, donors go through a quick primary medical check-up before giving blood, such as a check of vital signs, virus detection, hemoglobin levels, etc., that ensures a thorough assessment of their preliminary health evaluation. This assessment might help identify any hidden health issues or anomalies requiring medical care.



Regular blood donations may offer anti-aging advantages, according to certain studies. Blood donation may help revitalize the body by removing old red blood cells and boosting the synthesis of new ones. Regular blood donations can promote weight reduction goals, lower the risk of cancer and heart disease, and reduce blood viscosity.



Blood donation also provides psychological advantages. Contributors experience joy, pleasure, and pride when they realize they are improving the lives of others. Donating blood may relieve stress and provide you with a feeling of purpose and generosity.



Blood donation is voluntary; donors are rarely paid for their efforts. However, giving blood might result in some covert ways of financial savings or other advantages. The social value of blood donation is significant, and it benefits society in many ways. One can demonstrate active support and care for their community by participating in blood donation campaigns and activities. This collective effort can strengthen the social fabric. People's readiness to serve others without expecting anything in return helps to establish a culture that is compassionate and makes society more cohesive and empathic.



Blood donation eliminates racial boundaries and allows anybody to donate blood to any religious person. Blood donation is said to help remove poisons from the body and purify the mind.



Various blood collection organizations in Bangladesh, such as the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), the Bangladesh Blood Bank Society (BBBS), Quantum Foundation, Sandhani, Badhan, and others, play an essential role in collecting and distributing blood to those in need. Since 1993, the renowned non-governmental organization Quantum Foundation has been working to achieve total fitness levels in Bangladesh. Over 15 lakh blood bags have been collected and delivered since the quantum blood lab was established in 2006.



World Health Organization (WHO) announced that on June 14, 2023, people worldwide will celebrate World Blood Donor Day once more. Every blood donation is a priceless gift that might save a life, and for a reliable and long-lasting blood supply, the donation should be repeated and persistent. The 2023 World Blood Donor Day campaign slogan is "Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often." (a) Expressing gratitude to those who donate blood and encouraging additional people to sign up as donors; (b) emphasizing the vital roles of unpaid frequent blood and plasma donations in achieving universal access to safe blood products for all people, and (c) mobilizing national, regional, and global support among governments and development partners to invest in, strengthen and sustain national blood programs are primary objectives of that day.



Please come forward, donate blood for others, and contribute to saving lives.

The writer is an Associate Professor, Department of Physics, Jagannath University



