Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 June, 2023, 12:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

High feed prices keep cattle owners concerned

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Our Correspondent

High feed prices keep cattle owners concerned

High feed prices keep cattle owners concerned

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, June 13: Cattle farm owners in Char Fasson Upazila of the district are passing busy time in rapidly fattening sacrificial animals with Eid-ul-Azha daring near.

But they are apprehending losses due to increased prices of cattle feed, such as grass, straw, mustard cake and rice bran and increased labourer wage.

Animal farms in the upazila could have overcome the impact of corona pandemic over last two years. This year they expect to turn around. Already the number of cattle farms has decreased amid the higher feed prices and labourer wage. The number of animals has also come down.

According to sources at the Livestock Resource Services Department (DoLS)-Char Fasson, 495 farmers are rearing animals in over 890 farms in 21 unions of the upazila. A total of 14,231 sacrificial animals have been prepared at Char Fasson against the demand of 13,800.

These animals included cow 6,115, buffalo 300, goat 2,115 and sheep 1,011.

Upazila DOLS Officer Dr Rahmat Ullah said, animal prices are stable in the upazila. The practice of fattening by feeding harmful steroid and hormone-medicine has almost disappeared. If such complaint against any farm owner is received and proved, action will be taken against him, he added.

Dairy Farmers Association president said, the animal feed price shot up in the last month; feed worth Tk 1,000 is selling at Tk 1,700 to 1,800; and veterinary medicine prices have also gone up.  

If animal sale prices are not higher than last year, farms will have to count losses, he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
High feed prices keep cattle owners concerned
School teacher 'abducted' in Patuakhali
Seven found dead in four districts
Bumper maize output makes Khulna farmers happy
Tazumuddin people facing severe drinking water crisis as tube-wells disordered
Lightning kills four in three districts
Two teenage girls commit suicide
Three held with drugs in two districts


Latest News
Madrasa student found hanging in Jhalakathi
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Bangladesh sent to bat first in only Test against Afghans
Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was probably his last
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
Extreme weather killed 195,000 in Europe since 1980
Influencers overtaking journalists as news source: report
103 wedding guests killed after boat capsizes in Nigeria
Most Read News
Jinnat Jahan’s Deen Fashion stands for successful advancement in the fashion Industry
More needs to be done for fair migration governance
Drug dealer held with heroin in Rajbari
Garment workers block Dhaka-Sylhet highway for arrears
Rohingya youth killed in exchange of fire in Cox's Bazar
PM leaves for Geneva
Unrest at BSMMU following doctors' protest
One held over attack on mayoral candidate Faizul Karim
Jasmine's death in RAB custody: Submission of probe report in two months ordered
Dhaka wants peaceful Indo-Pacific region
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft