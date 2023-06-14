

High feed prices keep cattle owners concerned



But they are apprehending losses due to increased prices of cattle feed, such as grass, straw, mustard cake and rice bran and increased labourer wage.



Animal farms in the upazila could have overcome the impact of corona pandemic over last two years. This year they expect to turn around. Already the number of cattle farms has decreased amid the higher feed prices and labourer wage. The number of animals has also come down.

According to sources at the Livestock Resource Services Department (DoLS)-Char Fasson, 495 farmers are rearing animals in over 890 farms in 21 unions of the upazila. A total of 14,231 sacrificial animals have been prepared at Char Fasson against the demand of 13,800.



These animals included cow 6,115, buffalo 300, goat 2,115 and sheep 1,011.



Upazila DOLS Officer Dr Rahmat Ullah said, animal prices are stable in the upazila. The practice of fattening by feeding harmful steroid and hormone-medicine has almost disappeared. If such complaint against any farm owner is received and proved, action will be taken against him, he added.



Dairy Farmers Association president said, the animal feed price shot up in the last month; feed worth Tk 1,000 is selling at Tk 1,700 to 1,800; and veterinary medicine prices have also gone up.



If animal sale prices are not higher than last year, farms will have to count losses, he maintained.



