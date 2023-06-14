|
School teacher 'abducted' in Patuakhali
|
PATUAKHALI, June 13: A primary school teacher has been kidnapped on her way to school in Galachipa Upazila in the district.
The incident took place on a bridge at Jaymanik Village under Panpatti Union on Sunday morning.
The abducted teacher is Israt Jahan Mousumi, daughter of Gias Uddin, a resident of the village. She is an assistant teacher at Pashchim Panpatti Government Primary School.
The victim's father Gias Uddin said he lodged a complaint with Galachipa Police Station but police is yet to trace her daughter.