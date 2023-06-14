Video
Home Countryside

School teacher 'abducted' in Patuakhali

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

PATUAKHALI, June 13: A primary school teacher has been kidnapped on her way to school in  Galachipa Upazila in the district.
The incident took place on a bridge at Jaymanik Village under Panpatti Union on Sunday morning.

The abducted teacher is Israt Jahan Mousumi, daughter of Gias Uddin, a resident of the village. She is an assistant teacher at Pashchim Panpatti Government Primary School.
According to police, Israt Jahan Mousumi joined as an assistant teacher at the school in January. Since then, Mahmud Rabbi, a resident of Jaymanik Village, has been harassing her. On Sunday, Rabbi along with his assistant Shimul waylaid Israt on her way to school and forcibly took her on a motorcycle.

The victim's father Gias Uddin said he lodged a complaint with Galachipa Police Station but police is yet to trace her daughter.


