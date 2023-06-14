Seven found dead in four districts







KUSHTIA: Police recovered the blood-stained body of a youth in Bheramara Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Tushar Mondal Jeem, 23, son of Fazlur Rahma of Professor Para in Bheramara Municipality.

Police said, locals spotted the body near the stairs on the third floor of a three-storey building in that area.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy report at about 1 pm.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bheramara Police Station (PS) Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.



FARIDPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a youth from Dakshin Jhiltuli area in the district town on Sunday night.



The deceased was Shahidul Islam, 23, son of Tuku Molya, a resident of Kagdi area under Saltha Upazila in the district.



Police said, local people spotted the body of the youth hanging from a ceiling fan in his rented house in that area and informed police around 11 pm.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue.



Kotwali PS Sub-Inspector Mizanur Rahman confirmed the matter.



RAJSHAHI: The bodies of two college students, who went missing while bathing in the Padma River at Srirampur in the city, were recovered on Sunday.



The body of Sarwar Sayem, 19, was found near the missing spot and was recovered by local fishermen at around 6:30 am.

The body of Khandaker Rifat, 19, was recovered at around 12 pm.



Rajshahi Fire Service Station Additional Director Ohidul Islam said, "Sayem and Rifat drowned while bathing in the river on Saturday. Since then, our rescue operation has continued. Local fishermen recovered Sayem's body in the morning."



It was known that at around 11 am on Saturday, nine students of Rajshahi City's Cantonment College went to play a football match in Srirampur Ghat area. After playing for an hour, they went for bathing in the river. Suddenly, Rifat and Sayem drowned in the water.



JOYPURHAT: Three people including a couple have been recovered in separate incidents in Kalai and Akkelpur upazilas of the district on Saturday and Sunday.



Police recovered the body of a man from a field in Kalai Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.



The deceased was identified as Sirajul Islam, a resident of Pakuria Village under Ahmmedabad Union in the upazila.



Police sources said a farmer spotted the body of the man on a field in the village in the morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Kalai PS OC SM Moinuddin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



Earlier, police recovered the hanging bodies of a man and his wife from Akkelpur Upazila in the district on Saturday.



The deceased were identified as Suhail Mondal, 40, and his wife Parul Bibi, 38, residents of Aladipur Paschimpara Village under Gopinathpur Union in the upazila.



Akkelpur PS OC Abu Bakar Siddique said, the bodies of a husband and his wife were found hanging with a saree.



Gopinathpur Union Parishad Chairman Habibur Rahman said, "The duo might have committed suicide over family dispute."



However, the investigation is going on in this regard and the actual reason behind their death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.



