Wednesday, 14 June, 2023, 12:13 PM
Home Countryside

Bumper maize output makes Khulna farmers happy

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, June 13: This Rabi season, maize growers in the division are happy over bumper production.
 
Farmers have produced 10,285 metric tons (mt) of maize from 1,172 hectares (ha) of land.  

The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE)-Khulna Region fixed the production target at 10,992 mt from 1,238 ha in four districts- Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, and Narail.

 Maize cultivation is expanding every year improving livelihood of farmers. But it was not possible to fulfil target this season due to increased salinity and lack of irrigation, said DAE's Khulna region Agriculturist Mohon Kumar Ghosh.

Along with government's incentives, many NGOs distributed high-yielding varieties of maize seeds and input among landless, small and marginal farmers, especially in coastal areas, for further enhancing maize cultivation, he added.
 
He further said, the maize cultivation is largely helping small and marginal farmers, and riverside people in eradicating poverty and improving their livelihood.

Maize has a huge demand in local markets as it is being used as fodder of cattle-heads and poultry birds as well as in the animal husbandry, poultry and food industry sectors.

According to the DAE, the government has distributed high-yielding varieties of maize seeds, fertiliser, and insecticide among farmers under the agriculture development project. The project is being implemented in Gopalganj, Khulna, Satkhira, Pirojpur and Bagerhat districts.

Farmers were trained up. After completion of training, they got bumper production by applying the training guidelines, said Project Officer Amendranath Biswas.

Farmers Angshuman Roy and Banaspati Roy in Batiaghata Upazila said, after the training, farmers got seeds, and fertiliser free of cost.

"As we got everything free, we were able to sell maize at a good price," they added.


