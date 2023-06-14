Tazumuddin people facing severe drinking water crisis as tube-wells disordered



TAZUMUDDIN, BHOLA, June 13: Government tube-wells have turned disorder in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district causing severe drinking water crisis in the locality.Using local influence, many have managed mortar connections from these tube-wells.According to field sources, showing manpower crisis, Upazila Public Health Engineering Department is trying to avoid responsibility in this regard.A project is running to install 130 tube-wells yearly in the upazila. In paper there are 420 tube-wells in the upazila. But these are useless.A visit to Shashiganj Bazar in Sadar Upazila found local influentials having mortar lines from deep tube-wells. Traders said, due to these mortar lines, two out of four tube-wells of the Bazar have been disorder. There is no initiative from the Public Health Department to repair these tube-wells.Assistant Engineer of the Engineering Department Abu Zafar Md Saidur Rahman said, they are in manpower crisis having only two mechanics in the upazila. Misusing power many have taken individual mortar lines which is contrary to the government principles, he added.