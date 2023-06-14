Lightning kills four in three districts







KHAGRACHHARI: A housewife died in a lightning strike in Panchhari Upazila of the district on Monday evening.



The deceased was identified as Beerbala Tripura, 35, wife of Deepan Kanti Tripura of Gangarampara area.

It was learnt, a lightning struck on the housewife while she was working in the kitchen in the afternoon, leaving her seriously injured.



Family members rescued her and took to Panchhari Upazila Health Complex where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A young man was killed in a lightning strike in Sonargaon Upazila on Monday.



The deceased was identified as Shamim Mia, 32, of Baroikandi Village.



It was learnt, Shamim Mia went to a field to fetch his cattle before the rain in the afternoon. After releasing the cows in the field, a sudden storm started to rain.



He took shelter in a water pump house. At that time, a lightning struck on him.



Locals rescued him in a critical condition and took to Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer Mosharraf Hossain Sijan confirmed the matter.



SHERPUR: Two people including a madrasa student were killed in lightning strikes in separate incidents in Nokla Upazila of the district on Friday.



The deceased were identified as Sabbir Mia, 16, a Class XI student of a local madrasa and son of Shafique Mia of Narayankhola Dakshin Village, and Shipon Mia, 45, son of Atash Ali of Baroiter Village in the upazila.



Choraustadhar Union Chairman Golam Rabbani said, the thunderbolt struck Sabbir when he along with his friends was playing on the bank of the Brahmaputra River, in which he was critically injured. He was taken to Nokla Upazila Health Complex, where the physicians declared him dead.



Nokla Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sadia Ummul Banin said, a financial assistance of Tk 25,000 has been given to the families of the deceased.



