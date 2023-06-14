Two teenage girls commit suicide





Two teenage girls have committed suicide in two districts -Naogaon and Cox'S Bazar on Monday.



NIAMATPUR, NAOGAON: A teenage girl ended her life by hanging herself in Niamatpur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.





According to police, the girl hung herself in her room in the afternoon. The cause of the death could not be known.



Later on, being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) Niamatpur Police Station (PS) Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the matter.



COX'S BAZAR: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Monday evening.



The deceased was identified as Sharifa Akter, 18, daughter of Shaker Ali of Palangkhali Asharpara Village in the upazila.



Police said, the girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her room following a family dispute in the evening.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy report.



Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the matter.



