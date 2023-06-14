Video
Home Countryside

Three held with drugs in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Our Correspondent

Three drug traders were arrested in separate incidents in two districts- Rajbari and Faridpur, on Sunday and Tuesday.
 
GOALANDA, RAJBARI: A drug dealer was arrested by police along with heroin in Goalanda Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrestee was identified as Shimul Chowdhury, 28, Son of late Khalil Chowdhury of Shohrab Mondal Para Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Goalando Ghat Police Station (PS) Swapan Kumar Majumdar confirmed the matter in a press conference on Tuesday noon.

The OC said, acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a raid and arrested Shimul along with 100 grams of heroin from Tin Rasta crossing at about 10 pm on Monday.

'A case was filed against the arrestee under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS and he was sent to court on Tuesday', the OC added.

SALTHA, FARIDPUR: Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested two drug traders with one kilogram of hemp from Saltha Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The arrestee were sent to jail on Monday after being produced before a Faridpur court by the police.

The arrestee were Md Atik Sheikh, 50, and Kayum Kazi, 19.

Both are residents of Joyjhap Village in the upazila.

In-charge of Detective Branch of police (Kotwali zone) in the district Md Rakibul Islam said, the drive was conducted in Joyjgap Village at  Gotti Union in the upazila at about 7pm on Sunday.

A case was filed with Saltha PS in this connection.


