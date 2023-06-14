Fugitive convict arrested after 16 years







The convict is Md Masud, 47, of Maijdi Masterpara area in the Noakhali Municipality.



A team of RAB-11 detected Masud with the help of information technology and arrested him from Meghna Pulpant Paper Mill residential area under Sonargaon Police Station (PS) of the district at about 2:30 pm.

RAB-11 Noakhali Camp Company Ccommander Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the matter in a press release.



According to the press release, in March 2006, convict Masud and other accused in the case attacked Henzu Miah, a neighbour of Masud, over land-related dispute. After six days' of treatment at a local hospital, Henzu Miah succumbed to his injuries.



His father Chand Miah then filed a murder case with Sudharam PS. The accused went into hiding.



A court in Noakhali in a verdict convicted Masud and sentenced him to life-term imprisonment in the murder case.



After 16 years, RAB able to arrest Masud with the help of information technology.



Masud was produced before a Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday.



NARAYANGANJ, June 13: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members on Monday arrested a fugitive convict, who was sentenced to life-term imprisonment in a murder case filed in Noakhali in 2006.The convict is Md Masud, 47, of Maijdi Masterpara area in the Noakhali Municipality.A team of RAB-11 detected Masud with the help of information technology and arrested him from Meghna Pulpant Paper Mill residential area under Sonargaon Police Station (PS) of the district at about 2:30 pm.RAB-11 Noakhali Camp Company Ccommander Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the matter in a press release.According to the press release, in March 2006, convict Masud and other accused in the case attacked Henzu Miah, a neighbour of Masud, over land-related dispute. After six days' of treatment at a local hospital, Henzu Miah succumbed to his injuries.His father Chand Miah then filed a murder case with Sudharam PS. The accused went into hiding.A court in Noakhali in a verdict convicted Masud and sentenced him to life-term imprisonment in the murder case.After 16 years, RAB able to arrest Masud with the help of information technology.Masud was produced before a Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday.