Fugitive convict arrested after 16 years
NARAYANGANJ, June 13: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members on Monday arrested a fugitive convict, who was sentenced to life-term imprisonment in a murder case filed in Noakhali in 2006.
The convict is Md Masud, 47, of Maijdi Masterpara area in the Noakhali Municipality.
A team of RAB-11 detected Masud with the help of information technology and arrested him from Meghna Pulpant Paper Mill residential area under Sonargaon Police Station (PS) of the district at about 2:30 pm.
RAB-11 Noakhali Camp Company Ccommander Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the matter in a press release.
His father Chand Miah then filed a murder case with Sudharam PS. The accused went into hiding.
A court in Noakhali in a verdict convicted Masud and sentenced him to life-term imprisonment in the murder case.
After 16 years, RAB able to arrest Masud with the help of information technology.
Masud was produced before a Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday.