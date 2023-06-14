Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 June, 2023, 12:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Fugitive convict arrested after 16 years

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGANJ, June 13: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members on Monday arrested a fugitive convict, who was sentenced to life-term imprisonment in a murder case filed in Noakhali in 2006.

The convict is Md Masud, 47, of Maijdi Masterpara area in the Noakhali Municipality.

A team of RAB-11 detected Masud with the help of information technology and arrested him from Meghna Pulpant Paper Mill residential area under Sonargaon Police Station (PS) of the district at about 2:30 pm.

RAB-11 Noakhali Camp Company Ccommander Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the matter in a press release.
 
According to the press release, in March 2006, convict Masud and other accused in the case attacked Henzu Miah, a neighbour of Masud, over land-related dispute. After six days' of treatment at a local hospital, Henzu Miah succumbed to his injuries.

His father Chand Miah then filed a murder case with Sudharam PS. The accused went into hiding.

A court in Noakhali in a verdict convicted Masud and sentenced him to life-term imprisonment in the murder case.

After 16 years, RAB able to arrest Masud with the help of information technology.

Masud was produced before a Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
High feed prices keep cattle owners concerned
School teacher 'abducted' in Patuakhali
Seven found dead in four districts
Bumper maize output makes Khulna farmers happy
Tazumuddin people facing severe drinking water crisis as tube-wells disordered
Lightning kills four in three districts
Two teenage girls commit suicide
Three held with drugs in two districts


Latest News
Madrasa student found hanging in Jhalakathi
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Bangladesh sent to bat first in only Test against Afghans
Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was probably his last
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
Extreme weather killed 195,000 in Europe since 1980
Influencers overtaking journalists as news source: report
103 wedding guests killed after boat capsizes in Nigeria
Most Read News
Jinnat Jahan’s Deen Fashion stands for successful advancement in the fashion Industry
More needs to be done for fair migration governance
Drug dealer held with heroin in Rajbari
Garment workers block Dhaka-Sylhet highway for arrears
Rohingya youth killed in exchange of fire in Cox's Bazar
PM leaves for Geneva
Unrest at BSMMU following doctors' protest
One held over attack on mayoral candidate Faizul Karim
Jasmine's death in RAB custody: Submission of probe report in two months ordered
Dhaka wants peaceful Indo-Pacific region
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft