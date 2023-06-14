Video
6,000 Myanmar civilians killed in 20 months post coup: Report

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

OSLO, June 13: More than 6,000 civilians were killed in Myanmar in the first 20 months after the February 2021 military coup, a report published Tuesday by the Peace Research Institute of Oslo said.

"Our data shows that the human toll of the conflict is higher than previously reported, and while the junta is clearly the main killer, anti-junta forces also have large amounts of blood on their hands," Stein Tonnesson, one of the two co-authors of the report, said in a statement.

The report said 6,337 civilians were killed "for political reasons" between February 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022, and 2,614 were injured.    �AFP



