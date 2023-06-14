Trump to surrender to face charges in secret documents case







After a 25-minute motorcade journey from his golf course in Miami to the city's federal courthouse, the former president is expected to deny 37 counts of unlawfully retaining classified documents and obstructing the government's efforts to get them back.



Devoted supporters of the Republican leader have been out on the streets since the eve of the hearing, with security ramped up around the courthouse as police braced for thousands-strong protests and the possibility of violence.

"There's never been anything like it. A witch hunt like this has never taken place," Trump told a local radio station after arriving in Miami on Monday.



"When you look at what they've done, and when you look at the criminal acts and the horrible acts that they've committed, and then they come after me."



The pugnacious billionaire, who turns 77 on Wednesday, is accused of willfully hoarding dozens of clearly-marked government secrets he took unlawfully to his beachfront mansion in Florida upon leaving office in 2021, refusing to return them and conspiring to obstruct investigators seeking to recover them.



He is also charged with sharing sensitive US secrets with people who had no security clearance, in a much more serious case than any he has previously faced -- with charges that can carry decades-long prison sentences.



A small crowd of Trump supporters, some wearing red "Make America Great Again" caps, gathered early Tuesday outside the courthouse where Trump is due to be processed at 3:00 pm (1900 GMT).



"I'm here for the simple fact of the unlawful indictment of Donald J. Trump. I can't believe he's going through this again," Lazaro Ezenar, 48, told AFP, referring to the criminal charges brought against Trump in a hush-money case in New York in April -- a first for a former US president. �AFP



