Palestinian president arrives in China

BEIJING, June 13: Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, state media reported, with China expressing readiness to help facilitate Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.Abbas will stay until Friday, Beijing has said, on his fifth official visit to the world's second-largest economy. Official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Abbas will meet with President Xi Jinping during the trip.The two are expected to "exchange opinions... on the latest developments on the Palestinian arena as well as on regional and international issues of mutual concern", Wafa reported. �AFP