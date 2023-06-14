Video
Wednesday, 14 June, 2023
Foreign News

Amnesty condemns possible 'war crimes' in Gaza conflict

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023

GAZA CITY, June 13: Amnesty International said Tuesday that Israeli strikes on Gaza last month could amount to a "war crime" and said Palestinian militant groups should be investigated on the same charge for their rocket fire.

Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza, including Islamic Jihad, traded heavy fire in the May 9-13 flare-up that claimed 35 lives, including civilians and combatants.

The London-based human rights group charged that Israeli strikes carried out "without military necessity" amount to "a form of collective punishment against the civilian population".

It also accused Palestinian militant groups of "indiscriminate" rocket fire aimed at Israel that "should also be investigated as war crimes".

Amnesty said the Israeli military operations damaged 2,943 housing units, including 103 homes which were completely destroyed.

"Israel also conducted apparently disproportionate air strikes which killed and injured Palestinian civilians, including children," the statement added, noting that "intentionally launching disproportionate attacks ... is a war crime".

Israel and militant groups in Gaza have fought several wars since the Islamist movement Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007.
According to the Israeli army, more than 1,230 rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel from May 10-13 before a ceasefire came into effect.

"Israel's impunity for the war crimes it repeatedly commits against Palestinians, and for its cruel ongoing 16-year illegal blockade of the Gaza Strip, emboldens further violations and makes injustice chronic," said Heba Morayef, Middle East and North Africa Regional Director at Amnesty International.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to requests from AFP for comment on Amnesty's claims.    �AFP



