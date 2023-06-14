Video
Wednesday, 14 June, 2023, 12:12 PM
Home Sports

Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023

Tigers buoyant for dominating start despite injury concerns

Published : Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Sports Reporter

Tigers buoyant for dominating start despite injury concerns

Tigers buoyant for dominating start despite injury concerns

The solitary Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan is going to kick start today. Bangladesh are likely to play without Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed. Thus a bunch of young players are going to play today for the Tigers.

The match will commence at 10:00am (BST) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Tamim had been suffering with back pain and Bangladesh will wait till the last minutes for Tamim's availability, while they have a mind to keep Taskin Ahmed in rest as he is a very important cog for the Tigers in forthcoming World Cup mission.

In case of Tamim's unavailability Mahmudul Hasan Joy can be seen to open Bangladesh batting innings pairing with Zakir Hasan. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will make long batting line-up.

Another possible option is, skipper Liton can promote him as opener dropping Joy. In such case, uncapped Shahadat Hossain Dipu can be seen in middle order.

Taijul Islam will join with Miraz in spinning attack as Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam will be playing as the three speedsters.

Form of top-order can be a big concern for the hosts as there is no Shakib in the squad, who ruled out due to injury, Zakir, Joy and Mominul played unofficial Test series at home recently against West Indies-A but failed to play any impressive knock. But still they have proven performers like Liton, Mushfiq, Shanto and Miraz.

Afghanistan on the contrary, are half strength sans Rashid Khan. A bunch of experienced players like Asghar Afghan and Mohammad Nabi bid adieu to Test cricket and about eight changes will take place in the Afghan playing eleven that played a Test against Bangladesh in 2019.

Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, opener Ibrahim Zardan, experienced Rahmat Shah, wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai, Yamin Ahmadzai and Zahir Khan are among the players of the previous playing eleven that beat Bangladesh by 224 runs four years back while Abdul Malik,  Bahir Shah, Karim Janat, Amir Hamza and Izharulhaq Naweed are likely to play a red-ball against the Tigers for the first time.

The most surprising fact is SBNCS is going to produce a track with a lot of green grass on the wicket instead of spinning track. The weather forecast reveals light rain all through the five days of the game. The toss winning side, with no surprise, will decide to bowl first to take the early hour's advantage of the wicket.


« PreviousNext »

