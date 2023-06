Fourteen hockey players to report for camp



The following selected players have been asked to report for camp to hockey team's manager Md. Mahbubul Ahchan Rana on Thursday (June 15) at 4 pm Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.



The selected players are Biplob Kujur, Asim Gope, Abu Sayeed Nippon, Nuruzzaman Noyon, Saijuddin, Farhad Hossain Situl, Ashraful Islam, Khorshedur Rahman, Sohanur Rahman Sobuj, Mehedi Hasan, Rezaul Karim Babu, Hujaifa Hossain, Ramim Hossain, Shahidul Islam Saikat, Amirul Islam, Mehrab Hossain Samin, Roman Sarkar, Nayeem Uddin, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Abed Uddin, Prince Lal Simanto, Azizar Rahman, Rahid Hossain Jibon, Tayeb Ali, Al Nahijayan Shuvo, Sarowar Hossain, Puskar Khisha Mimo, Dwin Islam Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Mahbub Hossain, Arshad Hossain, Russell Mahmud Jimmy, Obaidul Hossain Joy, Tasin Ali, Md Abdullah, Milon Hossain, Aman Sharif, Ukkahin Rakhain, Shafiul Alom Shishir and Md. Rokibul Hasan. �BSS

